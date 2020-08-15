Government-funded Centre for Biopharma Analysis set up in Pune

Read Article

The Centre for Biopharma Analysis (CBA) has been set up at Venture Centre, an incubation hub run under CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) in Pune. It is funded by DBT under the National Biopharma Mission (NBM), launched in May 2017.

Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT) launched the government-supported facility which will offer analytical services to developers, manufactures and researchers involved in biopharmaceuticals.

Swarup said that the establishment of such a centre will benefit and fast track research under biopharma in the country.

“We are facing an unprecedented situation due to COVID-19 pandemic and there cannot be a better time to launch such a facility. Biopharma will have a significant share of contribution in steering the country’s pharma industry in the future,” Swarup added.

The only other facility supported by NBM in the country is Biocon Pharma in Bengaluru. CBA reportedly has numerous high-end instrumentation facilities worth Rs 10 crores.

“The services will be best suited for academicians, start-ups and industries that do not have top instrumentation support,” said Smita Kale, principal investigator of the CBA project.

(Source: The Indian Express)