Gland Pharma files DRHP with SEBI

Gland Pharma has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI for its proposed initial public offering.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) comprises of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs. 12,500 million (the “Fresh Issue”) and an offer for sale of up to 34,863,635 equity shares, including up to 19,368,686 equity shares by Fosun Pharma, up to 10,047,435 equity shares by Gland Celsus Bio Chemicals, up to 3,573,014 equity shares by Empower Discretionary Trust, and up to 1,874,500 equity shares by Nilay Discretionary Trust.

The Book Running Lead Managers to the IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, Haitong Securities India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India).

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.