FDA awards 12 grants to fund new clinical trials

To advance the development of medical products for the treatment of rare diseases mainly those affecting children and cancers

The US Food and Drug Administration announced that it has awarded 12 new clinical trial research grants totalling more than $15 million over the next four years to enhance the development of medical products for patients with rare diseases. The grants were awarded to principal investigators from academia and industry across the country. The grants awarded are focussed on supporting product development to meet the needs of patients impacted by a variety of rare diseases, mainly those affecting children and cancers.

The FDA awarded the grants through the Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grants Program, funded by Congress to encourage clinical development of drugs, biologics, medical devices and medical foods for the treatment of rare diseases. The grants are intended to substantially contribute to marketing approval of products to treat rare diseases or provide essential data needed for development of such products.

“For more than 35 years, the FDA has been providing much-needed financial support for clinical trials of potentially life-changing treatments for patients with rare diseases. To date, the Orphan Products Clinical Trials Grants Program’s grants have supported research that led to the marketing approval of more than 60 treatments for rare diseases,” said Amy Abernethy, Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA. “We are encouraged by the amount of interest we continue to have in the grants program and are committed to working with researchers and industry to facilitate and support the study and development of treatments for patients with rare diseases.”

The FDA received 89 clinical trial grant applications that were reviewed and evaluated for scientific and technical merit by more than 100 rare disease experts, including members of academia.

“The majority of rare diseases still do not have approved therapies and the FDA is committed to fostering product development in areas of unmet need. The Orphan Products Grants Program is one of several ways that the FDA supports the development of products for rare diseases. Since its creation in 1983, the programme has provided more than $400 million to fund more than 600 new clinical studies,” said Janet Maynard, Director of the FDA’s Office of Orphan Products Development.

