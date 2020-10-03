Dr Reddy’s launches generic sapropterin dihydrochloride tablets for oral use in US

Read Article

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of a generic version of sapropterin dihydrochloride tablets, for oral use.

Sapropterin dihydrochloride is a phenylalanine hydroxylase activator indicated to reduce blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels in adult and paediatric patients one month of age and older with hyperphenylalaninemia (HPA) due to tetrahydrobiopterin- (BH4-) responsive Phenylketonuria (PKU). It is to be used in conjunction with a Phe-restricted diet.

“This product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the breadth of our portfolio with a treatment for a rare disease. We are pleased to provide financial support to patients by offering a co-pay card program for eligible patients, details will be available on our website,” says Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

Dr Reddy’s Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Tablets, 100 mg are available in bottle count sizes of 120.