Dr Reddy’s launches anti-smoking drug in USA market

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories recently announced the launch in the US market of Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP (SR), a therapeutically equivalent generic version of Zyban, indicated for treatment of nicotine dependence as an aid to smoking cessation.

According to a release by the city-based drug maker, the generic Zyban has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). The Zyban brand and generic had US sales of approximately USD 5.4 million MAT (moving annual turnover) for the most recent 12 months ending in June 2019 DRL said quoting the market reports.

Dr Reddy’s Bupropion Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, USP (SR) are available as 150 mg dosage strength in bottle count sizes of 60. Zyban tablets are indicated for the treatment of nicotine dependence as an aid to smoking cessation.