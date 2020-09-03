Dr Reddy’s Labs launch methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP in US

Read Article

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories announced the launch of methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP, 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg and 54 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Concerta (methylphenidate hydrochloride) extended-release tablets, 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg, and 54 mg, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

It is a CNS stimulant indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in children six years of age and older, adolescents, and adults up to the age of 65.

The Concerta brand and generic market had US sales of approximately $1.159 billion MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr Reddy’s methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablets, USP are available in strengths of 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg, and 54 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 100.