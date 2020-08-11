Dr Reddy’s Laboratories launches generic Ciprodex Otic Suspension, USP in US

Read Article

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories along with its subsidiaries together referred to as announced the launch of Ciprofloxacin 0.3% and Dexamethasone 0.1% Otic Suspension, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Ciprodex (ciprofloxacin 0.3% and dexamethasone 0.1%) Otic Suspension, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

“We are pleased to launch this first-to-market generic product, illustrating our continued commitment to bring affordable generic medicines to market for patients,” says Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

The Ciprodex brand had US sales of approximately $453 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr Reddy’s Ciprofloxacin 0.3% and Dexamethasone 0.1% Otic Suspension, USP, is available as 7.5 mL fill in a 10 mL bottle.