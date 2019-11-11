Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta AAiPS Award 2019 conferred on Dr Umesh Gupta

The American Association of Indian Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAiPS) in collaboration with the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), recently honoured Dr Umesh Gupta, Assistant Professor, Central University of Rajasthan, with Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta AAiPS Award at the AAiPS Annual Meeting 2019 in San Antonio, Texas, US.

On receiving the award, Dr. Umesh Gupta said, “I am delighted and honoured to receive the prestigious Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta AAiPS Award. This award recognises my work and efforts towards pharmaceutical R&D in India. Such recognition boosts the morale of the entire pharmaceuticals researchers’ community, further amplifying their focus and commitment and opening new doors of opportunity.”

The Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta AAiPS Award, formerly known as the AAiPS Distinguished Young Educator and Researcher Award, recognises individuals who have made significant and consistent contribution to teaching and research in pharmaceutical sciences and technology at any recognised academic institution in India.

On the occasion, Dr Xian-Ming Zeng, EVP, Head of Inhalation and Complex Injectables — R&D, Lupin, said “Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta (DBG), the founder of Lupin, helped the Indian pharmaceutical industry find its place on the global map. This was catalysed by DBG’s acute focus on pharmaceutical research and academics. The Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta AAiPS Award 2019 felicitates faculty members from the field of training and pharmaceutical research who demonstrate unwavering commitment and tireless efforts to constantly contribute to this field. We congratulate Dr Umesh Gupta for receiving this award.”

A three-member judging panel, comprising Dr Sampat Singhvi, Dr Punit Marathe and Mr Mike Yelvigi, evaluated numerous submissions and selected Dr Umesh Gupta to receive this award for his significant and consistent contributions towards teaching and research in the field of pharmaceutical sciences and technology.