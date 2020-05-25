DFPCL forays into alcohol based ‘Hand Sanitizer’ space to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Read Article

Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, one of India’s leading producers of Industrial Chemicals and Fertilisers, announced a foray into hand sanitizer segment. The Company has launched IPA based hand sanitizers under the brand name ‘CORORID’, which conforms to WHO’s recommended formulation. In order to prioritise domestic requirements over exports and also to ensure availability of high quality hygiene products to the end consumer, DFPCL is gradually shifting its focus from a key raw material supplier of IPA for hand sanitizers market to the final hand sanitizer product producer.

Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) is the world’s most preferred active ingredient in hand sanitizer and rubbing alcohol. Different reputed institutions such as WHO (World Health Organization), CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare have recommended usage of IPA based hand sanitizers. While there has been a large mushrooming of hand sanitizer players in the country during the pandemic, DFPCL’s hand sanitizers conforms to the internationally recognized WHO’s recommended formulation that meets much needed global quality standards for required hygiene levels.

Commenting on this significant development, Sailesh C. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, said: “Our country is witnessing unprecedented surge in demand for disinfecting agents due to COVID-19 pandemic situation. The Central government has also included sanitizers under essential commodities list to ensure steady and sufficient availability. ‘CORORID’, our IPA based hand sanitizer, is based on World Health Organization’s recommended formulation with application use for ‘Hygienic Hand Disinfection’ and ‘Surgical Hand Disinfectant’ to fight against COVID-19 pandemic. There has been an overwhelming response for ‘Cororid’ since its launch during mid of April 2020. DFPCL is leveraging its existing strong distribution network along with pharmacy and hypermarket chain, modern trade and e-commerce channels to make the product easily available on PAN India basis. We are also evaluating other IPA based downstream product opportunities to gradually move closer to our end customers. This initiative is also in line with our long-established strategy to move from commodity to speciality products.”

The Company has received due approvals from Maharashtra FDA on its own formulation. Product is available in 500ML, 1L, 5L, 10L, 20L, 25L, 200L and Tanker load. ‘Cororid’ has an effective anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-viral agent with proven disinfectant properties which does not dehydrate and is soft on the skin.

DFPCL is India’s leading producer of merchant Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA), with approx. 75 per cent market share, with an installed capacity of 70,000 MTPA. The Company supplies IPA to pharma / industrial customers and other sanitizer manufacturers in India.