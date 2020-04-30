DCGI approves Glenmark’s clinical trials of Favipiravir Antiviral tablets for COVID-19 patients

Read Article

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, integrated global pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has received approval from the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India), the regulator in India to conduct clinical trials on Favipiravir Antiviral tablets on COVID-19 patients.

The product is a generic version of Avigan of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, Japan, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation.