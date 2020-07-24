CSIR-IICT develops cost effective process technology for Favipiravir

Read Article

CSIR constituent lab CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) has developed a cost effective process using locally available chemicalsto to synthesize an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) used in the production of Favipiravir, and has transferred the technology to leading pharmaceutical industry Cipla.

Cipla has scaled up the process in their manufacturing facility and approached DCGI for permission to launch the product in India. Given that DCGI has given restricted emergency use for Favipiravir in the country, Cipla is now all set to launch the product to help patients suffering from Covid-19.

Commenting on the development, Director CSIR-IICR, Dr S Chandrashekhar said that the technology provided by CSIR-IICT is very efficient and makes it affordable and allows Cipla to make large quantities of the product within a short span of time.

DG-CSIR, Dr Shekhar C Mande observed that CSIR is working with industry in developing quick solutions and products for mitigation of Covid-19 and this partnership with Cipla is an example of how CSIR is committed in bringing repurposed drugs on a fast track.