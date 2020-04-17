CPhI opens entries for 2020 Pharma Awards

Read Article

Best practices in the pharma and biotech industries will take centre stage at the 17th Annual CPhI Pharma Awards, powered by Informa Pharma Intelligence. Leaders and luminaries from across global pharma and biotech will recognize and honour the accomplishments of those driving the industries forward through their innovations, technologies, and strategies.

Held as part of CPhI Worldwide, the 17th Annual CPhI Pharma Awards pay tribute to industry innovation. The CPhI Pharma Awards span 14 categories and recognise the individuals and companies committed to breaking new ground through their singular accomplishments.

“Each year we look forward to hosting these awards and to recognizing the exciting, innovative and life-changing work that is being carried out across the pharmaceutical industry”, said Tara Dougal, Senior Content Producer, Informa Markets. “The previous years’ entries have all been great examples of the dedication and commitment that these industries demonstrate every day, so I’m really looking forward to seeing this year’s entries.”

Since 2004, the prestigious CPhI Pharma Awards ceremony has offered an opportunity for pharma and biotech’s best and brightest to gather, meet, and mingle during a celebratory evening, applauding those who have demonstrated true excellence in pharma. Entries are open to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, production, and distribution of large and small molecule drug products. Categories echo the event’s commitment to honouring “Excellence in Pharma” and include a wide range of industry activities, including Bioprocessing & Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Logistics & Distribution, Digital Innovation, and Sustainability.

For a full list of awards categories and information about how to enter a nomination, visit: https://awards.cphi.com/