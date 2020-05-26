Corning appoints Sudhir Pillai as Managing Director for India

Read Article

Corning Incorporated announced that Sudhir Pillai has been appointed to the role of Managing Director for Corning India.

Pillai, who most recently served as Commercial Director, Corning Life Sciences will be based in Gurugram, Haryana and will spearhead the company’s growth and operations in India and neighbouring countries. He will also oversee Corning’s optical fibre manufacturing operations in Pune, India.

“Pillai has contributed significantly to the growth of the Corning Life Sciences business in India,” said Thomas Appelt, President of Corning International. “Corning remains deeply committed to growing its customer base in India and helping to enhancing life in the communities in which we operate. Pillai brings extensive experience in working in diverse locations and I am confident that he will drive Corning’s growth plans for India.”

“Since I joined Corning, I have been excited to be a part of Corning’s journey in India focused on growth avenues well aligned with the organization. Today, with this new responsibility, I am committed to taking the company’s vision forward and utilize my learnings in the field to ensure growth for the company in India, said Pillai.

Pillai brings with him close to twenty years of experience in increasing levels of leadership in organizations across diverse industry segments, including telecommunications. Since joining the company last year, he has been leading Corning’s Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical Technologies businesses in India and neighboring countries. In his last role before joining Corning, Pillai was the General Manager and Director of Honeywell Electrical Devices & Systems. Pillai graduated in electronics science and completed his M.B.A. in marketing from University of Pune.

Pillai replaces Amit Bansal, who has decided to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities after spending more than a decade with the company.