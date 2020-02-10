Cipla acquires four nutraceutical brands of Wanbury

Read Article

The nutraceutical products will address various health needs for conditions arising due to nutritional deficiencies or insufficiencies

Cipla announced the acquisition of nutrition products’ portfolio from Wanbury. Cipla has acquired four brands — CPink, CDense, Productiv and Folinine to further strengthen its presence in women’s health.

The nutraceutical products, to be sold under the four umbrella brands, would address various health needs for conditions arising due to nutritional deficiencies or insufficiencies. This includes supplements such as multivitamins, multi-mineral and antioxidants for adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating women, women going through menopause and for male and female reproductive health.

Nikhil Chopra, Head India Business, Cipla, said, “We are focussed on strengthening our play in the women’s health segment by amplifying our four-decade-long presence in this category. Through this newly acquired portfolio, we shall be catering to a wide range of patient needs including nutritional deficiencies, bone health and sexual health.”