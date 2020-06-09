Cadila Pharma distributes essential kits to 1,500 families amidst COVID 19 pandemic

Read Article

Pharma major Cadila Pharmaceuticals distributed essential kits to 1,500 less privileged families struggling during the COVID 19 pandemic in Dholka and surrounding villages through its charitable arm Kaka-Ba Charitable Trust.

The kits, containing essentials such as flour, rice, pulses, sugar, tea, spices, edible oil, vegetables, soap, etc., were distributed among families living in Dholka, Transad, Ingoli, Virdi, etc. Kits were also distributed among the needy in Bhat and Rampur villages to ensure their well being.

“We thank Cadila Pharmaceuticals for its support in this critical time. Cadila has always stood by us in order to reduce the suffering of people in the village and this help has been extended without us even asking for it,” said Yasinbhai Sheikh, Sarpanch of Virdi village.

Cadila has been deeply involved in supporting the local communities. Recently they distributed masks and sanitizers to police officials of Dholka, after they were made aware that the police staff don’t have the appropriate gear. Additionally, they also conducted multiple free health check-up camps for police officials and people who are not able to afford a check-up during the period of lockdown.

“The essential kits was jointly funded by the employees enabling us to distribute more such items to the ones who needed it. We are also educating local communities about the importance of social distancing and hygiene in order to help them stay safe,” said B.V Suresh, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Cadila Pharmaceuticals.

Kaka-Ba hospital, a CSR initiative of Cadila Pharmaceuticals located in Hansot, has been working towards building awareness in the local community around precautions to be taken at the time of COVID-19 and providing free sanitization in villages.

“Kaka-Ba hospital is ready with its quarantine centre and if the need arise, we can provide our facility to the government. We are regularly training our staff members on how to handle any COVID-19 patient, if they come, and what are precautions they should follow. We are continuously educating the nearby community and have advised all our patients to stay at home and not come to the hospital until it is urgent” Dr Bharat Champaneria, Chief Coordinator and Superintendent, Kaka-Ba Hospital said.