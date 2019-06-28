Cadila encompasses a major coup with the best warehouse workforce

Cadila had also recently won a WorldStar packaging award from the World Packaging Organisation (WPO)

Cadila Pharma won the ‘Best Warehouse Workforce Award’ at the 2nd Annual Future Warehouses Summit and Awards 2019 that took place recently at St Regis, Mumbai.

Discussing how technological influx is moving the unorganized rented warehouses and storing system towards an organized and automatized segment, this conclave saw the active participation of industry leaders from FMCG, construction, third-party logistics (TPL), fashion and retail, finance, military, and many other sectors.

Commenting on the win, KVR Sarma, Head Supply Chain Management, said “Cadila is always keen to focus on leveraging the abilities of the workforce to handle stock and shipments as well as managing the storing facility. Our extensive range of finished dosage formulations manufactured is dispatched-received through our main units in Dholka and Jammu.”

Cadila had also recently won a WorldStar packaging award from the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).