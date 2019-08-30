Cabinet approves MoU between India and Guinea on Cooperation in Field of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homeopathy

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given ex-post facto approval for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Republic of Guinea on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy. The MoU was signed on 02nd August, 2019 during the three-day visit of the President Ram Nath Kovind to Guinea.

The MoU will enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the areas of traditional systems of medicine. This will be of immense importance to both countries considering their shared cultural heritage.

The financial resources necessary to conduct research, training courses, conferences/meetings and deputations of experts will be met from the existing allocated budget and existing plan schemes of the Ministry of AYUSH.

As a part of global promotion and propagation of the AYUSH systems of medicine, the Ministry of AYUSH has signed country-to-country MoUs on cooperation in the field of traditional medicine with various countries and also established AYUSH academic chairs in identified universities of various foreign countries.