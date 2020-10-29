Cabinet approves MoU between India and Cambodia on cooperation in Health and Medicine

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Cambodia on cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.

The bilateral MoU will encourage cooperation between the two countries through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector. It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Cambodia. The MoU shall become effective on the date of its signature and shall remain in force for a period of five years.

The main areas of cooperation between the two Governments include: