Azelis India acquires ‘s S Zhaveri Pharmakem distribution business

Azelis, a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, is delighted to announce it will acquire 100 per cent of the distribution and Indent business of S Zhaveri Pharmakem, an Indian speciality distributor for the pharmaceutical industry. Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Mumbai.

Laurent Nataf, CEO & President, Azelis Asia Pacific, said, “The Indian pharmaceutical industry has grown dramatically over the last 20 years, making it one of the most established exporters of pharmaceuticals, particularly generics. This growth is projected to continue both domestically and internationally. Establishing a strong presence in the pharmaceutical market in India is therefore essential for a distributor like Azelis and we are very excited to have found such a good partner, which will serve as a very good platform to further expand our pharma activities in India. S Zhaveri has an excellent reputation in the market, a unique set of principals and a very knowledgeable team with strong expertise in excipients.”

“Becoming part of such a reputable and big international player will not only provide continuity and security of our distribution business but also additional expertise, infrastructure and growth opportunities. All of those are very important to us and we are thrilled about the next phase in our company history. We have known Azelis for a while, we have great respect for one another, our values and ethos are shared so we are convinced that this was the right move,” said Uma Javeri, Managing Director, at S Zhaveri.

Aparna Khurana, Managing Director Azelis India, adds, “Azelis and S. Zhaveri’s distribution businesses are highly complementary. The Indian excipient market is outpacing the global growth rate. Here in India, we have favourable raw materials and labour environment coupled with quick adaptability of suppliers to new technology, which makes us a perfect and thriving ground for the industry. An acquisition in the pharma business is, therefore, a significant move for us. We expect that the addition of S. Zhaveri will help us strengthen the relationship with some of our strategic principals and open up many new opportunities.”