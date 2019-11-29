AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi gets FDA priority review for small cell lung cancer
The company said the FDA accepted its supplemental application and granted priority review to Imfinzi for the treatment of previously untreated late-stage small cell lung cancer
British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said its cancer drug Imfinzi has been granted a speedy review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of a particularly aggressive type of lung cancer.
A final decision is expected in the first quarter of 2020.