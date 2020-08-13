Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma expands small molecule manufacturing capabilities in India

Read Article

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services announced expansion of small molecule manufacturing capabilities with the addition of a new production facility in Visakhapatnam, India. The construction of the 8,500 sq metre facility began at the end of July 2020 and is expected to be completed mid-2022.

Through a statement, the company informs, “The new small molecule manufacturing facility doubles the production capacity at the site to 310 sq metre for active pharma ingredients (API) and intermediates and has dedicated equipment to manage OEB 4 high potency ingredients. Further, the site has completed renovations on existing laboratory space to support additional R&D activities. It is estimated that the expansion will create at least 60 new jobs at the site”

“We are very excited to be investing in this additional production capacity to continue delivering high quality, cost-effective small molecule manufacturing services for our customers,” said KVV Raju, Head of Site Operations and CEO, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma India.

“The increased manufacturing capacity at Aji Bio-Pharma India offers a significant advantage for our small molecule customers, who now have a variety of options to meet their manufacturing needs,” said Peter Stuyck, Sr Vice President and Head of European Operations, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services.