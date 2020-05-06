Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services announces manufacturing partnership with CytoDyn for drug product used in COVID-19 clinical trials

Read Article

The company provides high-quality drug product aseptic fill finish services for CytoDyn

Ajino Bio-Pharma has entered into a manufacturing services agreement with CytoDyn Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, for the supply of the investigational new drug, leronlimab (PRO 140), which is currently being used in clinical trial protocols for Mild-to-Moderately Ill and Severely Ill COVID-19 patients.

The company provides high-quality drug product aseptic fill finish services for CytoDyn. Leronlimab, a novel CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, has been, and is currently being administered to COVID-19 patients at New York City area hospitals as part of an emergency investigational new drug (EIND), granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of phase- one, phase-two and phase 2b/three clinical trials. CytoDyn is currently enrolling patients in two placebo-controlled randomised clinical trials for Phase two and Phase 2b/three.