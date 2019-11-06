Ajanta Pharma Q2 net profit dips 7 to Rs 116 crore

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma has reported seven per cent decline in net profit at Rs 116 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 125 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Income from operations, however, rose to Rs 643 crore during the period under review, as compared with Rs 544 crore in the year-ago period, Ajanta Pharma said in a regulatory filing.