ACG Group introduces NXT series of pharma products at PMEC 2019

ACG Group has displayed a portfolio of next-generation production, packaging and inspection machinery this year at PMEC 2019. Comprising equipment solutions from two of its four business units, ACG Engineering and ACG Inspection, the NXT Series are future-ready machines which will provide smart USERs experience to our customers. Under the NXT series, the machines included are Protab 300 NXT, Protab 700 NXT, BMax NXT, KartonX NXT, Verishield CS18 NXT.

UltraHMI, StealthDesign, ExploreAR (Augmented Reality) and RevealiOT (USER) brings sweeping changes to a significant portfolio of ACG machinery including tablet presses, blister and cartoning packing equipment and serialisation units for track and trace applications. The result is a sizeable step forward in all facets of the production experience. USER works as:

UltraHMI: Aligning with the continued push for increasingly automated manufacturing solutions, ACG’s newly imagined HMI system provides seamless control of high-precision, contamination-free machines requiring minimal human-machine interaction. Highlights include a simplified operator experience, better data visualisation, decision dashboard and, it is IIoT-enabled.

StealthDesign: With a smooth, flowing style, the sleek new machine look exemplifies ACG’s commitment to versatility, maneuverability, and maximised output at a minimised footprint.

ExploreAR: Smarter, secure, and faster, ACG’s unsurpassed Augmented Reality solutions raise the bar of process efficiency. Harnessing the potential of AR technology, ExploreAR reduces production downtime, identifies and resolves maintenance issues more quickly, and keeps manufacturing moving at a more optimised pace. Highlights include real-time monitoring, remote diagnosis and proactive service support, proactive maintenance and more realistic operator training.

RevealiOT: ACG’s IIoT platform enables intermachine connectivity and smart manufacturing processes via easy-to-read dashboards detailing heretofore difficult-to-measure KPIs. Digestible data provides actionable metrics, a quantum leap in transparency leading to predictive maintenance, improved product quality and maximised overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). The treasure trove of new information also allows for ‘Golden Batch’ repeatability and optimised production schedules, significantly improving machine efficiency while reducing line downtime.