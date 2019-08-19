Accutest Biologics bags OECD-Good Laboratory Practice certification

Accutest Biologics Private Limited (ABPL), a contract research organisation (CRO), has recently received a global honour with the OECD-Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) certification for the next three years.

National Good Laboratory Practice Compliance Monitoring Authority (NGCMA) had conducted a detailed pre-inspection of the test facility located at Navi Mumbai and this year in May, India’s only standalone test laboratory of ABPL received the GLP certification.

The recent Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)-Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) certification for Bioanalytical services, Biochemical characterization and the In vitro bioassays conducted in its Navi Mumbai facility would act as a powerful catalyst for global pharma companies from the US, Europe, and other emerging markets to get ABPL services.

Dr Satish Sawant, Founder and CEO, ABPL said, “The Navi Mumbai facility is capable of conducting toxicity studies, mutagenicity studies, analytical and clinical testing. This significant milestone enables us to advance as the global service provider living up to the biopharmaceutical industry expectations and maintaining high-quality deliverables.”

“The certification places ABPL in the select league of CROs that have been awarded such a global honour. It is a matter of pride and privilege for ABPL not only to serve the biopharma industry with established credibility and also to get recognised in all the OECD member countries for mutual acceptance of the data,” said Dr Mallikarjun Dixit, Test Facility Management at ABPL.