5th Grand Edition of Nutrition & Wellness Awards 2019 held in Mumbai

The 5th Grand Edition of Nutrition & Wellness Awards 2019 held on December 7 at Hotel Orchid, Mumbai felicitated achievers of the industry under various domains including research and development, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and other support services in the areas of active ingredients, procedures, practices, technologies, and finished products including winners and winning companies like Gmn Healthcare, Protisol (Ambrosia Nutrition), Ambit Bio Medix, Active Kids Uno Biotics Junior (Cipla), Indorama Engineers, Quista Kidz (Himalaya), Sanat Products, Ratnaprash (Dabur), Purodil (Aimil), Mother’s Horlicks, Horlicks Growth+ and Horlicks Protein+ (Gsk), The India Fitness Connect (Tifc), Distributor Of Precor, Prabodh Davkhare, Peptamen (Nestle), Vinod Channa, Max Protein, Maxcure Nutravedics, Neurobion (Procter & Gamble Health), Reset Grd Bix & Grd Bix Lite Biscuits (Zydus Nutriva), Qnt Sports Metapure, Actor Harshvardhan Rane, Resource High Protein (Nestle) amongst others in the presence of top dieticians, nutritionists, doctors and industry stalwarts.

Key dignitaries like Dr Deepak Sawant Former Minister of Public Health & Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra, Sushmita Jyotsi, Regional Director, Sports Authority of India were a part of the event.

Speaking on Nutrition & Wellness, Nutraceutical Industry and role of media in building health awareness at the conference were Dr Nikhil Bangale, Medical Affairs Head, Nestle Health India, Janvi Chitalia, Integrative Gut Microbiome Expert, Founder and Wellness Director, Body Cocoon, Rashida Vapiwala, Founder, LabelBlind, Ashwin Bhadri, CEO, Equinox Labs, Naaznin Husein, Founder, Director, Freedom Wellness Management, Zamurrud Patel, President, Indian Dietetic Association Mumbai Chapter, Hetal Chheda, Holistic Nutritionist and Lifestyle coach.