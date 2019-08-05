2nd Annual Pharma Packaging, Labelling, Serialisation, Track and Trace 2019 to be held in Mumbai

The 2nd edition of the Annual Pharma Packaging, Labelling, Serialisation, Track and Trace 2019 is being held on 19th September 2019 in Mumbai. This year, the theme of the conference is ‘Securing your Supply Chain and Quality Management’.

The conference overviews and integrates business and technical problems that pharmaceutical companies need to be aware of in order to fight the major global problem of counterfeit medicines. In addition to discussion of the problems, this conference addresses serialisation, track and trace analytical techniques scientists use to detect counterfeits and identifying solutions to the threat of counterfeit medical products.

Speakers and experts who have been confirmed to attend the event are K Bangarurajan, Joint Drugs Controller (India), CDSCO (HQ); Rubina Bose, Deputy Drugs Controller(India), CDSCO (WZ); Mayur Parmar , Deputy Collector, Government Of Gujarat; Sudhir Mohan Bansal, Vice President & India Head of Supply Chain Management, Pfizer; Amit Kale, Associate Vice President – Packaging and Automation, Reliance; Omprakash S Sadhwani, Former Joint Commissioner and controlling Authority Food and Drug Administration (Maharashtra state); Chandra Sekhar, Vice President Quality, Reliance Life Sciences; Udaykumar Rakibe, Founder, PharmaMantra; Vaibhav Kulkarni, Director – Regulatory Affairs, Abbott Nutrition; Naresh Tondare, Senior Director – National Regulatory Affairs, Biocon

Sunil Acharya, Packaging Development, SCPL; Ritesh Gohel, Lead, Global Serialisation and Track & Trace, Sun Pharma; SRSalunkhe, Former Assistant commissioner – FDA Maharashtra

Prabir Das, Head – Packaging Tech Services, OSD, Mylan Laboratories; Sanjay Kumar, Head Of Legal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Sanjay Dave, CCO, Anfarnd Consultancy Services; Vishwas Sovani, Founder Director, Pharmawisdom; Gauraj Shah, Counsel, Bombay High Court; Virendra Singh, Senior Manager, Reliance Life Sciences; Jagdish Vyas, Manager, Abbott; Rajshri Chetan Pardeshi, Manager – New Product & Commercial Packaging Development, and Sourcing Head for Regulated Market, Unosource Pharma (An Akums Enterprise); Darshan Vartak , Head Packaging Technical, Anchor by Panasonic.