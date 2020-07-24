SP Industries announces partnership agreement with Ecodyst to distribute single sample evaporation systems

Read Article

SP Industries (SP) CEO Brian Larkin has announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Ecodyst (NC, USA). In making the announcement Larkin stated, “This new partnership enables our SP Genevac brand to be the comprehensive, one-stop-shop for all evaporation solutions. Ecodyst’s revolutionary single sample evaporator line complements our SP Genevac world-renowned centrifugal evaporators for parallel sample evaporation and together lets us work with customers more effectively to help streamline and accelerate the drug discovery process.”

George Adjabeng, CEO of Ecodyst commented, “Ecodyst is passionate about the innovative devices that we bring to the laboratory equipment industry and have emerged as an innovative leader and creator of high quality, high capacity single evaporator technology. This new partnership with SP is a significant milestone for Ecodyst and it will enable us to make these products available to more customers worldwide.’’

During sample preparation, evaporation is used if samples need to be dried prior to analysis. If there is just one sample, a single sample evaporation system is used, and Ecodyst offers a full range of single sample evaporators from benchtop to industrial models, all offering their self-cooling condenser technology for maximum efficiency, sample quality and lower environmental impact. When multiple samples need drying, SP Genevac parallel centrifugal evaporators eliminate the solvent drying bottleneck in the drug discovery and synthetic organic chemistry laboratory. These systems, which come equipped with Genevac Dri-Pure patented anti-bumping technology, range from bench-top to high throughput scale and have been proven capable of removing even the most difficult solvent mixtures without compromising sample purity or integrity.

Larkin added, “We are excited to partner with a like-minded organization that approaches product design with a keen understanding of the needs and challenges facing today’s customers. Having a broader offering that includes single sample evaporators is particularly relevant for those engaged in pharmaceutical and cannabis sample preparation workflows. The SP team is looking forward to working with our customers to provide them with the best solution for their requirements in conjunction with the unparalleled service and lifetime applications support that have led to SP Genevac being the recognized market leader.”