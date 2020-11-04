Eppendorf India to offer Himac centrifuges in India

Read Article

In March 2020, Eppendorf AG and Koki Holdings reached an agreement that Eppendorf acquires Koki’s centrifuge business, including the premium Himac brand. Since July 1, 2020, Eppendorf Himac Technologies officially belongs to the Eppendorf Group. Since November 1, 2020, Eppendorf India has been able to offer the Himac centrifuges in India.

The acquisition marks a targeted step by Hamburg-based Eppendorf AG to expand its centrifuge business and solidifies its strong market position as a leading maker of high-end centrifuges for the pharma and life science industries as well as academic and commercial research.

Effective November 1, 2020, Eppendorf India has been able to offer an even broader range of centrifuges with the high-quality floor standing and high-speed centrifuges from Eppendorf Himac Technologies. With the new high-speed and large-volume floor-standing centrifuges, Eppendorf will be able to offer to all segments the right product. In addition, the modern Himac centrifuges offer a competitive advantage that customers value very highly.

“We are excited to acquire Koki’s centrifuge business and its premium Himac brand. These high-performance products are an ideal fit for Eppendorf’s centrifuges business and high-quality standards. With this acquisition, Eppendorf will become a full-line provider of high-performance premium centrifuges on a global level. This gives us access to new customer groups and offers opportunities for further growth.” The centrifuge business is one of Eppendorf’s core businesses, Fruhstorfer continued, which will be sustainably strengthened by the acquisition,” Dr Peter Fruhstorfer, Co-CEO of Eppendorf AG.