STEER appoints Subodh Jindal as CEO

Read Article

STEER, a manufacturing solutions provider for advanced materials technology operating in the fields of polymer compounding, plastics recycling, pharma, and food processing, announced the appointment of Subodh Jindal as CEO, effective December 16, 2020.

“In this role, Subodh will be responsible for business strategy and plant operations for the engineering business with focused attention to fast-emerging fields of pharma continuous manufacturing solutions, plastic recycling solutions, and the food processing industry. Subodh brings in 25+ years of business management experience in leadership roles in various industries including life sciences, industrial, automotive, auto aftermarket, infrastructure, and consumer goods in different scales and complexities,” informed a statement from the company.

Until recently, Subodh was Senior Director of Thermo Fischer Scientific and a member of its board for the South Asia Region. He has also held leadership roles in Stanley Black and Decker Inc & 3M.

Dr Babu Padmanabhan, MD, STEER said, “We are so pleased to have Subodh with his immensely relevant background take the reins at this important moment in our history. STEER is brilliantly poised to make a major difference in society and contribute to our nation-building.”

Jindal said, “I feel very proud to be part of STEER with its stated vision to envisage a brave new world steered by intelligent technology, paving the way ahead for humanity. I am excited by our mission to drive the world towards a simpler, better, and more evolved tomorrow. STEER Engineering’s business with its core technologies, continuous innovations and people strength is well poised to make significant contributions in the pharma continuous manufacturing solutions, plastic recycling solutions, and food processing industry.”

Subodh holds a master’s degree in management studies from Sydenham Institute of Management and a science degree in Chemistry.