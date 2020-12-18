Sai Life Sciences to recruit over 500 scientists in 2021

Read Article

Sai Life Sciences announced its plans to recruit over 500 scientists during the year 2021. As the first phase of this drive, the company has initiated recruitment for scientific talent in API process and analytical research & development, particle engineering and sciences, niche platform technologies as well as life cycle management.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO and MD, Sai Life Sciences, said, “Over the past 18-24 months we have been significantly augmenting our R&D facilities and rapidly growing our customer outreach. We expect these efforts to bear fruit in the coming months and are therefore looking to expand our team. This addition to our high-quality talent pool will help us better serve our customers by accelerating their projects involving complex chemistry and next-generation technologies.”

As part of the current recruitment drive, the company is looking to on-board top-notch global scientific talent with M.Sc./Ph.D/Post Doctorates in synthetic organic/analytical chemistry from reputed academic institutions, and experience in global pharma R&D of up to 20 years, across various levels. The company also has positions open for Technology Transfer focused Process Engineers and Project Managers.

The company has committed to investing over $150 million between 2019 and 2023 to significantly expand and upgrade its R&D and manufacturing facilities, deepen scientific and technological capabilities, strengthen automation and data systems etc.

A statement from the company informed, “As part of Sai Nxt, the company has added 172 KL API and Intermediate manufacturing capacity, opened a discovery biology Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, a centre of excellence in process R&D in Manchester, UK and an 83,000 sq. ft. integrated research & technology facility in Hyderabad with technology platforms including flow chemistry, biocatalysis and crystallisation. It became the first India-headquartered company to join pharma supply chain initiative (PSCI). The company is now in the process of adding high potent capability in R&D and manufacturing, a new cleanroom block and 200KL additional manufacturing capacity.”