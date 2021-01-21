Biocon Biologics inducts Professor Peter Piot to its Board as Independent Director

Read Article

Biocon Biologics announced that it has inducted Professor Peter Piot to its Board as an Independent Director. Professor Piot is the Director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and the Handa Professor of Global Health.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, said, “I welcome Professor Peter Piot to the Biocon Biologics board. He brings years of scientific expertise, long experience in public health interventions and policy framing on major health issues. His thought leadership and invaluable experience in global healthcare will greatly guide our actions in building Biocon Biologics into an innovative global leader in biosimilars committed to delivering affordable access to life-saving biologics.”

On his decision to join the Biocon Biologics board, Professor Peter Piot said, “I am delighted to join dynamic Biocon Biologics and its vital mission of bringing the products of innovation to those who can benefit from them. The world over governments are challenged to contain the spiralling healthcare costs and companies like Biocon Biologics are committed to pursue the path of innovation that enables affordable access to patients globally and in turn helps healthcare systems lower their spends. With several exciting biosimilar molecules in its pipeline, I believe Biocon Biologics has the potential to be truly disruptive in addressing a global need for high quality, affordable biosimilar therapies to treat chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer and save many lives.”

Professor Piot has been appointed to the board of Biocon Biologics for a period of three years starting January 21, 2021.

Professor Piot was initially trained in infectious diseases and medical microbiology, with original contributions in epidemiology, bacteriology, virology, and public health policy interventions mostly in low- and middle-income countries. Professor Piot was part of the team that isolated the Ebola virus in Zaire in 1976. He also led pioneering research on HIV/AIDS, women’s health and infectious diseases, mostly in Africa. He was the founding Executive Director of UNAIDS and UnderSecretary-General of the United Nations from 1995 until 2008.

He has authored over 600 scientific publications and 16 books, including his memoir “No Time to Lose”. He is the recipient of the Calderone Prize, the Hideyo Noguchi Africa Prize for Medical Research, the Prince Mahidol Award for Public Health, the Canada Gairdner Global Health Award and the Robert Koch Gold Medal, and was a 2014 Time Person of the Year “The Ebola Fighters”.