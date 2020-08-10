Ashoka University appoints Dr Shahid Jameel as Director of Trivedi School of Biosciences

Read Article

Ashoka University announced the appointment of Dr Shahid Jameel as the Director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences. The School was launched earlier in the year with an endowment of over Rs 100 crore by Ashok Trivedi, Founder and Trustee, Ashoka University, and Managing Partner of SWAT Capital. He will join the University on October 1, 2020.

Dr Jameel comes to Ashoka University after spending over seven years as CEO of the DBT/Wellcome Trust India Alliance, a public charity that funds biomedical research. Before that, he was Group Leader of Virology at the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, New Delhi, for over 25 years, researching human viruses.

Dr Jameel received the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award in Medical Sciences. He is also a Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy, the Indian Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Sciences, India.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Jameel said, “I am delighted to join the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University and look forward to building a robust program addressing key scientific challenges. There is a need for high-quality scientific research, especially health research that connects seamlessly to society. With an emphasis on liberal education and its strengths in natural sciences, social sciences, and data science, Ashoka University would be ideal for such a multidisciplinary approach. Having built robust health research and research management programs earlier, I very much look forward to this opportunity.”

Ashok Trivedi, Founder and Trustee, said, ” With one of the world’s leading virologists, Dr Shahid Jameel, as the Director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences, I am confident that the School will put India on the global map of advanced research in synthetic biology, infectious diseases, chronic diseases, and advanced computing technologies”.

Professor Malabika Sarkar, Vice-Chancellor, Ashoka University, said, ”With internationally acclaimed virologist, Dr Shahid Jameel as the Director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences, I am certain that the University will achieve global excellence in biosciences research. His mentorship will enable the School to produce the next generation of world-class bioscientists in India and help the country be a leading player in the emerging field of biosciences”.

Prof Shashidhara, Dean (Research) of Ashoka University, said, “I am excited that Dr Shahid is joining Ashoka and will be leading the newly established Trivedi School of Biosciences. He is one of the most respected and trusted names in the academic circles. I am confident that he will be able to attract the best minds to Ashoka and mentor them to pursue great science to yield high societal impact.”

Led by Malabika Sarkar and LS Shashidhara, Ashoka University has started its global search for new faculty. It envisions its biosciences initiative to be the cornerstone of its natural sciences program. The Advisory Board of Trivedi School of Biosciences includes Nobel Laureates Venki Ramakrishnan and Jack Szostack. It aims to have over 30 biosciences faculty and 100 PhD students by 2025. The physical infrastructure is slated to be ready by December 2021.