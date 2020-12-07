ACG appoints Dr Marcus Michel as new CEO of ACG Engineering

Read Article

ACG announced the appointment of Dr Marcus Michel as the new CEO of ACG Engineering. Dr Michel takes over the leadership reins from Richard Stedman who led ACG Engineering for the past three and a half years. Stedman will remain with ACG Group as a special advisor over the next few months, supporting the seamless transition.

In his new role, he will be responsible for continuing to drive ACG’s focus on the global pharma industry, innovative technologies, business excellence, and institution building. Dr Michel has more than 25 years of global experience including design, project execution, strategic development and operational excellence in mechanical, process and plant engineering for the pharma, chemical and allied industries. He joins ACG, from the GEA Group in Germany where he was last associated as the Executive VP for the entire GEA Pharma Solutions business. He has previously held leadership positions with various multinational companies including Sued-Chemie, Thyssen Krupp Uhde and Haldor Topsoe.

A chemical engineer by education, he received a PhD in Engineering from the Technical University Clausthal Germany and an Executive MBA from London Business School.

Commenting on the appointment, Karan Singh, MD, ACG, said, “We are very excited to welcome Dr Marcus Michel to the ACG family. He is the right person to lead ACG Engineering into the future, given his command of our business and proven ability to drive results. His track record, depth of international experience, and familiarity with the industry will be highly beneficial in ACG’s growth. I also wish to thank, Richard Stedman, who has helped institutionalise many standard systems and processes across the ACG Engineering group.”