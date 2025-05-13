In this special edition of the Express Pharma-NutrifyToday Boardroom Series, we introduce you to Saif Mehkri, Founder & Director, Bio-gen Extracts, one of the six Growth Guardians who will judge the merit of the contestants during the Nutrify C Suite Sumflex – Innovation Battlefield.

In this interview, Mehkri, one of the three co-founders of Bio-gen, speaks about starting from a 1000 square feet facility, with one angel investor, to becoming one of India’s largest nutrition ingredients companies in 23 years.

Next Episode >