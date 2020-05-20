Aleor Dermaceuticals receives USFDA nod for scalp psoriasis product

Read Article

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has announced that its joint venture, Aleor Dermaceuticals has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Clobetasol Propionate Shampoo, 0.05%.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Clobex Shampoo, 0.05%, of Galderma Laboratories. Clobetasol Propionate Shampoo, 0.05% is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe forms of scalp psoriasis in subjects 18 years of age and older.

Clobetasol Propionate Shampoo, 0.05%, has an estimated market size of $28 million for twelve months ending December 2019 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 122 ANDA approvals (109 final approvals and 13 tentative approvals) from USFDA.