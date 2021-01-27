Express Pharma


Home  »  Downloads  »  The new Avanti J-15 centrifuge improves sample protection and maximizes sample recovery

The new Avanti J-15 centrifuge improves sample protection and maximizes sample recovery

Downloads
By Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
Application note
0 26
Read Article

Learn how the new Avanti J-15 series refines acceleration and deceleration and improves the quality of sample separation, thus circumventing sample loss problems and maximizing sample yield.

Download this whitepaper & learn about:

  • Learn how to prevent sample loss, decrease contamination and thus maximise yield
  • Avoid repetition of experiments, save on costs and divergence of resources and laboratory personnel
  • Gain new insights on processing of samples that require special deceleration profiles during pelleting or separation
  • Understand how the Avanti J-15 series reduces sample disturbance during acceleration and deceleration

Fill in the form below to download now.

    Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences about its products, events and services.

    This is co-hosted by Express Pharma and Beckman Coulter both parties will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Pharma contacting you with marketing-related emailer, messages, or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Pharma at any time. Express Pharma web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.

    Beckman Coulter Life Sciences
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

     Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
    Know More?
    close-image
    Know Importance of using different levels of Controls
    Register Now!
    close-image