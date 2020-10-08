Fast-Track your Metals Analysis with Solution-Ready ICP-MS

Read Article

The Solution-Ready Agilent 7800 ICP-MS combines proven robust hardware, auto-optimization tools, and pre-set methods to simplify routine analysis, making your laboratory more productive, and your results more reliable. The 7800 ICP-MS is extraordinarily easy to set up and use, so you can quickly produce reliable results in the widest range of sample types.

The Agilent 7800 ICP-MS is a robust quadrupole ICP mass spectrometer that combines proven hardware, auto-optimization tools, and preset methods to simplify routine ICP-MS analysis. The 7800 ICP-MS provides high matrix tolerance, wide dynamic range, and effective control of polyatomic interferences using helium mode with kinetic energy discrimination (KED). The 7800 ICP-MS is the ideal choice for reliable analysis of complex, variable, high matrix samples, while also offering high performance for research applications. The 7800 ICP-MS combines performance, ease-of-use, and reliability in a workhorse system that is equally at home in commercial and research laboratories.

Fast track your ICP-MS method development :

The ICP-MS MassHunter software provides fast system setup, robust auto-optimization tools and extensive system status monitoring, to ensure consistent, high performance.

Routine methods are run from any pre-configured template and include instrument conditions, all analyte information, internal standards, QC, and reporting criteria. Should a new method be needed, ICP-MS MassHunter Method Wizard simplifies the setup process.

The software includes performance, tune, QC, and sample report templates. Online tutorials are also supplied for refresher or new user training.

Standard operating procedures and methods (SOPs/SOMs) are available for several common applications with more being constantly developed

Reduce sample preparation – Unique High Matrix Introduction (HMI) technology, standard on the 7800 ICP-MS, lets you analyze samples containing up to 3% total dissolved solids (TDS) without dilution, reducing sample preparation and saving time.

Analyze major and trace analytes in a single run – The wide dynamic range orthogonal detector system (ODS) enables direct analysis of major elements (100s or 1000s of ppm) and trace level analytes (single or sub-ppt) in a single run. The high upper concentration limit reduces sample reruns caused by overrange results.

