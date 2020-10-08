Express Pharma


Home  »  Downloads  »  Fast-Track your Metals Analysis with Solution-Ready ICP-MS

Fast-Track your Metals Analysis with Solution-Ready ICP-MS

Downloads
By Agilent
0 36
Read Article

The Solution-Ready Agilent 7800 ICP-MS combines proven robust hardware, auto-optimization tools, and pre-set methods to simplify routine analysis, making your laboratory more productive, and your results more reliable. The 7800 ICP-MS is extraordinarily easy to set up and use, so you can quickly produce reliable results in the widest range of sample types.

The Agilent 7800 ICP-MS is a robust quadrupole ICP mass spectrometer that combines proven hardware, auto-optimization tools, and preset methods to simplify routine ICP-MS analysis. The 7800 ICP-MS provides high matrix tolerance, wide dynamic range, and effective control of polyatomic interferences using helium mode with kinetic energy discrimination (KED). The 7800 ICP-MS is the ideal choice for reliable analysis of complex, variable, high matrix samples, while also offering high performance for research applications. The 7800 ICP-MS combines performance, ease-of-use, and reliability in a workhorse system that is equally at home in commercial and research laboratories.

Fast track your ICP-MS method development :

  • The ICP-MS MassHunter software provides fast system setup, robust auto-optimization tools and extensive system status monitoring, to ensure consistent, high performance.
  • Routine methods are run from any pre-configured template and include instrument conditions, all analyte information, internal standards, QC, and reporting criteria. Should a new method be needed, ICP-MS MassHunter Method Wizard simplifies the setup process.
  • The software includes performance, tune, QC, and sample report templates. Online tutorials are also supplied for refresher or new user training.
  • Standard operating procedures and methods (SOPs/SOMs) are available for several common applications with more being constantly developed
  • Reduce sample preparation – Unique High Matrix Introduction (HMI) technology, standard on the 7800 ICP-MS, lets you analyze samples containing up to 3% total dissolved solids (TDS) without dilution, reducing sample preparation and saving time.
  • Analyze major and trace analytes in a single run – The wide dynamic range orthogonal detector system (ODS) enables direct analysis of major elements (100s or 1000s of ppm) and trace level analytes (single or sub-ppt) in a single run. The high upper concentration limit reduces sample reruns caused by overrange results.

Download Paper to know how to fast track your metal analysis an method development.

This is co-hosted by Express Pharma and Agilent

By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and agree to Express Pharma contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Pharma at any time. Express Pharma web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.

Yes, I would like to receive email updates about Agilent products, services and events.
For full details of how we will treat your information please view our privacy policy: www.agilent.com/home/privacy-policy

Agilent
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image