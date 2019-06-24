Case Studies in Capsule Filling: Improving Efficiency, Performance and Profitability

Discover profitability through the right combination of formulation, filling equipment and capsule and optimize manufacturing to fully exploit the superior capsule integrity and consistency.

Capsugel has developed a wide array of industry leading capsules in polymers designed to optimize

formulation and run-ability performance. Capsugel Technical Service Engineers now routinely consult

with customers on equipment purchase for fill products, process flow evaluations and operator training to complete the productivity loop. With that insight, Capsugel now proactively determines cost savings associated with recommended improvements using “Savings Reports” based on total cost-in-use.