Thermo Fisher Scientific, Innoforce to set up biologics and steriles drug manufacturing facility in China

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Innoforce have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a new pharma services facility in Hangzhou, China, for integrated biologics and steriles drug development and manufacturing. The new facility is expected to be completed in 2022.

The new facility will become part of Thermo Fisher’s global pharma services network which includes capabilities for drug product development, biologics manufacturing, sterile fill-finish, clinical trials packaging and logistics.

“Our agreement with Innoforce will provide critical support in helping to meet the high demand for biologics in China. The addition of the Hangzhou site will expand our existing global network and provide drug development and manufacturing services for customers in China, as well as for global customers seeking capabilities in the region,” said Michel Lagarde, Executive VP, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Yuling Li, CEO, Innoforce said, “Through our partnership with Thermo Fisher, we can offer an accelerated pathway for biopharmaceutical manufacturers in China – and outside as well – to bring innovative therapies to the world.”