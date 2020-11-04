India and Israel to sign MoU for cooperation in health and medicine

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Israel on cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.

The MoU covers the following areas of cooperation:

Exchange and training of medical doctors and other health professionals; Assistance in the development of human resources and setting up of health care facilities; Exchange of information regarding regulation of pharma, medical devices and cosmetics; Sharing expertise for vulnerability assessment for the health of citizens against climate risk and public health actions targeted towards mitigation and adaptation; Sharing of expertise for facilitating climate-resilient infrastructure as well as providing support for development of ‘Green Healthcare’ (climate-resilient hospitals); Promote mutual research in various relevant areas; and Any other area of cooperation as may be mutually decided upon

Each party shall encourage the participation of the representatives of their countries in round tables, seminars, symposia, workshops and conferences on issues of cooperation, organised by the other party’s relevant bodies.