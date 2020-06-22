DKSH to commercialise seven generic formulations of Biocon Pharma in Singapore and Thailand

Read Article

Biocon Pharma and DKSH Business Unit Healthcare have signed an agreement under which DKSH will sell and distribute seven of Biocon Pharma’s generic formulations in Singapore and Thailand.

A statement released by Biocon informed, “Under the terms of the agreement, DKSH will gain an exclusive license to register and commercialise these seven generic formulations from various therapeutic areas like diabetology, cardiology, oncology and immunology, which will be sold under Biocon’s brand in Singapore and Thailand. DKSH will manage marketing and sales as well as logistics for Biocon Pharma, helping drive sales growth through its capabilities and strengths in the medical and pharmacy channels. This development is in line with Biocon’s strategy for expansion of its generic formulations business through licensing of its drug products in multiple markets. Thailand and Singapore are the two large markets in the South East Asia region.”

Siddharth Mittal, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon, said, “We are happy to partner with DKSH to commercialise Biocon’s generic formulations pipeline in key South East Asian markets of Singapore and Thailand. This collaboration will enable us to address the growing patient needs for affordable access to high-quality generics for chronic diseases and expand our commercial footprint in this region. Our generic formulations pipeline comprises of difficult-to-make, complex molecules and leverages our strong track record of quality and reliability of supplies to our patients and customers.”

Bijay Singh, Global Head of Business Unit Healthcare, DKSH said, “DKSH helps Asian patients get reliable and efficient access to the best healthcare possible, with an emphasis on quality and compliance, leveraging technology wherever possible. Together with Biocon Pharma, we can help a lot of patients in Asia who require advanced therapies for chronic diseases. We are delighted to provide full agency services to Biocon Pharma. We will manage marketing and sales as well as logistics for Biocon’s products in several therapeutic areas, such as cardiology, diabetes, immunology and oncology in Singapore and Thailand. With a broad reach across our medical channel in Asia, we are committed to driving growth for Biocon Pharma and improving access to healthcare products for all.”