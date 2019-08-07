Deal Activity in Pharmaceuticals Industry in April 2019

Novartis’ Acquisition of IFM Therapeutics Contribute 27% to the Total Deal Value

In April 2019, the healthcare industry reported 53 deals worth US$5.8 billion as compared to the last 12-month average (April 2018-March 2019) of 65 deals worth US$26.8 billion. Novartis’ proposed acquisition of IFM Tre, a company focusing on developing anti-inflammatory medicines targeting the NLRP3 inflammasome, for a total consideration of US$1.6 billion, was one of the major deals that contributed 27% to the total deal value in April 2019.

This transaction will enable Novartis to develop NLRP3 antagonist portfolio targeting innate immune system. The second notable deal in April 2019 included Catalent, a contract drug manufacturer, announcing to acquire Paragon Bioservices, a vector development and manufacturing partner for gene therapies, for US$1.2 billion.

The healthcare industry reported 83 venture capital (VC) deals worth US$1.4 billion in April 2019, compared to the last 12-month average (April 2018-March 2019) of 88 deals worth US$1.9 billion. Poseida Therapeutics raising US$142 million in series C financing; SpringWorks Therapeutics raising US$125 million in series B financing; Talaris Therapeutics raising US$100 million in series A financing; Vividion Therapeutics raising US$82 million in series B financing are some major deals reported in April 2019.