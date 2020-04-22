World’s largest AI-powered, expert-curated platform for COVID-19 research launched

Read Article

Cactus Communications, a global scientific communications, and technology company, announced the launch of covid19.researcher.life, a platform that leverages CACTUS’s AI and concept extraction capabilities, along with its large editorial team and network of subject specialists, to offer researchers a single—and the world’s largest—platform for all COVID-19-related research, insights, commentary, and expert recommendations. The site not only offers researchers access to the latest research and information on COVID-19 but also allows them to collaborate and share potential hypotheses and challenges with researchers from other disciplines.

As of April 20, over two million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. With an exploding volume of research in different disciplines being added on a daily basis, the scientific community working on this global crisis is desperately in need of help in processing this information—and now they have an AI-powered solution that can process high volumes of research output every day and present insights in a manner that can be consumed by researchers across disciplines, a press release issued by the firm stated.

Abhishek Goel, Co-founder, and CEO of CACTUS spoke on the motivation behind this platform: “At this time, when we are facing a global pandemic, we need all hands on deck. Across the world, researchers in many disciplines are working hard to find solutions that will shepherd the world out of this crisis: epidemiologists, virologists, immunologists, biostatisticians, emergency and internal medicine specialists, pulmonologists, public health researchers, pharmacologists, pathology researchers, geneticists, cell biologists, social scientists…the list goes on. Yet, for the first time, we are faced with a crisis that necessitates researchers who normally work in siloed disciplines to tap into each other’s expertise and adopt a multidisciplinary approach. And we want to help them do this.”

The COVID-19 platform will help researchers from various disciplines easily access and digest this information, supported by expert opinion. The platform collates research and datasets from different countries, irrespective of the language in which they were published; allows researchers to ask questions and pose hypotheses to other researchers; and curates expert-driven editorial content that simplifies and explains the latest research. Going forward, the platform will allow webinars, podcasts, and a crowd funding platform for research.

Goel adds, “Imagine the power of a platform where researchers across disciplines are coming together to learn from each other and find solutions to the pandemic collaboratively.”

Apart from serving researchers working on COVID-19, the new site by CACTUS will provide policymakers, governments, and laypeople access to evidence-based answers to questions around COVID-19. There will also be an opportunity for interested members of the public to help by suggesting answers to problems that researchers and practitioners are struggling with.

The platform can be accessed on covid19.researcher.life/.