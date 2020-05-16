Working with India on COVID-19 vaccine development: US President

Read Article

He also lauded Indian-Americans for their efforts in developing medicines and vaccines to treat the deadly coronavirus

The United States is working with India on developing a vaccine for COVID-19, said US President Donald Trump on Friday. He also lauded Indian-Americans for their efforts in developing medicines and vaccines to treat the deadly coronavirus.

Trump told the media that he is hopeful a COVID-19 vaccine would be available by the end of the year and announced he was appointing a former pharma executive to spearhead the effort.

“I just got back a short while ago from India recently and we are working very much with India and we have a tremendous Indian population in the US and many of the people that you are talking about are working on the vaccine too. Great scientists and researchers,” he told reporters as he unveiled a massive effort to speed track the development of coronavirus vaccine before year-end.