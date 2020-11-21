Express Pharma


WHO takes off remdesivir from prequalification list of medicines for COVID-19

It is an official list of medicines used as a benchmark for procurement by developing countries

By Reuters
The World Health Organization said on Friday it has suspended Gilead’s remdesivir from its so-called prequalification list, an official list of medicines used as a benchmark for procurement by developing countries, after issuing guidance against its use in hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

“Yes we have suspended it from the PQ (prequalification list),” Tarik Jasarevic said in an emailed response to Reuters. “The suspension is a signal to countries that WHO, in compliance with the treatment guidelines, does not recommend countries procure the drug for COVID.”

He added that the WHO was not aware that any international procurers were providing the drug to low- and middle-income countries.

