Sun Pharma launches generic favipiravir, FluGuard at Rs 35 per tablet

Read Article

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched FluGuard (Favipiravir 200 mg) at a price of Rs 35 per tablet, for the treatment of mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in India.

Commenting on the launch, Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business, Sun Pharma said, “With over 50,000 COVID-19 cases being reported daily in India, there is an urgent need to provide more treatment options to healthcare professionals. We are launching FluGuard at an economical price to make the drug accessible to more and more patients thereby reducing their financial burden. This is in line with our continuous efforts to support India’s pandemic response.”

The company informed that it will work closely with the government and medical community to ensure the availability of FluGuard to patients across the country. The stocks of FluGuard will be available in the market from this week.