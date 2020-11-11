Sputnik V vaccine shows 92 per cent efficacy in ongoing phase III trials in Russia

Read Article

The National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), announce that the Sputnik V vaccine, demonstrated high efficacy. The confirmation is based on the first interim data from the double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trials in Russia involving 40,000 volunteers.

A statement from the stakeholders informs, “The trials evaluated efficacy among over 16,000 volunteers who received the vaccine or placebo 21 days after the first injection. As a result of a statistical analysis of 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the case split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo indicates that the Sputnik V vaccine had an efficacy rate of 92 per cent after the second dose.”

It adds, “Separately, in September the vaccine was first administered to a group of volunteers from the “red zones” of Russian hospitals. The observation of additional 10,000 vaccinated volunteers representing medics and other high-risk groups under the civil use of the vaccine out of clinical trials also confirmed the vaccine’s efficacy rate of over 90 per cent.”

“The data received will be published by Gamaleya Center researchers in one of the world’s leading peer-reviewed medical academic journals following an independent valuation of the data by leading epidemiology experts. Following the completion of Phase III clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, Gamaleya Center will provide access to the full clinical trial report,” divulges the statement.

As of November 11, as part of the clinical trials in Russia’s 29 medical centres, more than 20,000 volunteers were vaccinated with the first dose and over 16,000 volunteers with the first and the second dose of the vaccine.

The statement updates, “In addition, as of November 11, no unexpected adverse events were identified as part of the research. Some of those vaccinated had short-term minor adverse events such as pain at the injection site, flu-like syndrome including fever, weakness, fatigue, and headache.

It apprises, “During the clinical trials, the safety of the vaccine is constantly being monitored; information is analysed by the Independent Monitoring Committee comprising of leading Russian scientists. Collection, quality control and data processing is conducted in line with ICH GCP standards and involving the active participation of Moscow’s Health Department and Crocus Medical, the contract research organisation (CRO).”

Observation of study participants will continue for six months after which the final report will be presented. Currently, Sputnik V Phase III clinical trials are approved and are undergoing in Belarus, the UAE, Venezuela and other countries, as well as Phase II-III in India. A separate detailed study of the vaccine’s safety and immunogenicity for elderly people is being conducted.

The research data will be provided by RDIF to the national regulators of countries interested in purchasing the Russian vaccine in order to streamline the registration process.

Mikhail Murashko, Minister of Health of the Russian Federation, “The use of the vaccine and the results of clinical trials demonstrate that it is an efficient solution to stop the spread of coronavirus infection, а preventive healthcare tool, and this is the most successful path to defeat the pandemic.”

Alexander Gintsburg, Gamaleya Center Director said, “The publication of the interim results of the post-registration clinical trials that convincingly demonstrate Sputnik V vaccine’s efficacy gives way to mass vaccination in Russia against COVID-19 in the coming weeks. Thanks to the production scale-up at new manufacturing sites, Sputnik V vaccine will soon be available for a wider population. This will break the current trend and lead to an eventual decrease in COVID-19 infection rates, first in Russia, then globally.”

Denis Logunov, Gamaleya Center Deputy Director, “Positive interim results of Phase III give reasons to expect a successful outcome of Sputnik V clinical trials. We will continue to process and analyse all the data and look to the future with optimism, expecting that results of our work will help end the pandemic sooner.”

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO, Russian Direct Investment Fund, “Sputnik V is the first registered vaccine against COVID-19 in the world, the vaccine is based on safe and effective platform of human adenoviral vectors. More and more countries are recognising the human adenoviral vector platform and plan to include these vaccines, as the most studied and known, in their respective national vaccine portfolio. I would also like to stress the importance of international cooperation and close partnership among vaccine-developing states. Vaccines should be above politics. The world needs a diversified portfolio of high-quality vaccines with Sputnik V, based on the well-tested human adenoviral vector platform, being an important element of it.”