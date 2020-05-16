PMC to dispense homoeopathy medicine in COVID-19 hotspots

Read Article

Arsenicum album 30 will be distributed to 70,000 households

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to distribute a homoeopathic medicine, recommended by the AYUSH Ministry in the fight against coronavirus, to 70,000 households in the COVID-19 hotspot areas in the city, an official said on Friday.

In January this year, the AYUSH Ministry had issued a health advisory and recommended that homoeopathic medicines could be effective in the prevention of novel coronavirus infections.

It had recommended that homoeopathic medicine Arsenicum album 30 could be taken empty stomach daily for three days as a prophylactic medicine against the COVID-19 infection, the official said.

“We have received some 14 lakh vials of the immunity booster medicine- arsenicum album 30- and we will start distributing among the 70,000 households in the hotspot areas in the city,” said Shekhar Gaikwad, PMC commissioner.

He added that it is a three-day course with two tablets twice a day.