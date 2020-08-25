Pharma PSU, Bengal Chemicals produces 51,960 pheneol bottles in one day

Read Article

Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceutical Ltd (BCPL), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has scaled up its production activities to cater to the demand increasing many-fold since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. It has produced 51,960 pheneol bottles on a single day. This achievement goes to the BCPL Panihati, North 24-Parganas Unit situated in West Bengal.

DV Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers congratulated the management and employees of the company for brilliant work in recording all-time high production.

PM Chandraiah, Director (Finance), BPCL said, “It is an all-time record in the 120-year-old history of BCPL. In July 2020 we had managed to produce 38,000 pheneol bottles in a single day. In a month’s time Company have scaled it up further and now can produce more than 50,000 pheneol bottles in a single day. As many as 51,960 bottles were produced on August 23, 2020

BCPL said that it used to produce 15,000 bottles per day in the period before COVID-19 pandemic. “The monthly sale of pheneol was to the tune of Rs 3 to 3.5 crores. This has gone up to the range of Rs 4.5 to 6 crore a month since the COVID outbreak which is a clear indication of the huge demand of the product.”

Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals is the first pharma company of India which makes many household, pharma and industrial products.